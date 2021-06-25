NTSE Stage 2 provisional result 2020 announced by NCERT; check scores at ncert.nic.in

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has declared the provisional results of the National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) Stage 2 Exam 2020. Candidates, who have appeared for the examination, can check the scorecards by visiting the official website ncert.nic.in.

The scorecards include the final marks and scanned images of the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and Mental Ability Test (MAT) papers. The exam was conducted on 14 February across the country and consisted of two papers " the MAT and the SAT which were of total 100 marks.

The NCERT said that any discrepancy in the scores obtained may be brought to its notice by mailing at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in within a period of 10 days.

"No other queries will be entertained after the stipulated period. The final result along with merit lists will be declared tentatively around 15 July, 2021," the official notice by NCERT reads.

Applicants will have to use their login credentials including roll number and date of birth to check the results.

Candidates can follow these steps to check NTSE exam result:

Step 1: Visit the official website ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and go to the 'NTSE' section that appears on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, click on the provisional result link

Step 3: After a PDF file opens, click on the link 'Provisional Result NTSE-2020'

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter roll number and date of birth to login

Step 5: Check the Stage 2 exam scorecard and download a copy if required for future use or reference

Here's the direct link to check scores.

Every year, the NTSE is held for interested students across India at two levels - Stage-I (State/ Union Territories level) and then Stage-II (national level). Candidates who clear the Stage-I exam are only eligible for the national level test which is conducted by the council.

Also See: 2.4 crore NCERT textbooks pre-booked within a month of launch of online portal

Story continues

Centre doubles number of National Talent Search Examination scholarships; here's how students can avail of them

At least 27% school students have no access to smartphones or laptops for online classes, finds NCERT survey

Read more on India by Firstpost.