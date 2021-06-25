NTSE Result 2020 For Stage 2 Exam Released Online at ncert.nic.in; Know How to Check

New Delhi, June 25: The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has released the result of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2020 for stage 2. The result has been uploaded on the official website of the NCERT. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the official website at ncert.nic.in to check and download the result. NEET MDS Result 2021 For All India 50% Quota Seats Out; Know How To Check It nbe.edu.in & natboard.edu.in.

The stage 2 of the National Talent Search Examination was conducted on February 14 this year. The exam contained two papers- MAT (Mental Ability Test) and SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test). According to the official notification, final result along with merit lists will be declared tentatively around July 15, 2021. Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 To Be Announced Today; Know Where and How To Check It.

Here is How to Check NTSE Result 2020 for Stage 2 Exam:

Go to the official website on NCERT at ncert.nic.in

On the home page scroll down and click on NTSE section.

A new web page will open

Click on link to NTSE Result 2020 for Stage 2

Login by entering your details

The result will be displayed on screen.

Candidates are advised to take download and take a print out of the result for future references. According to the official notification, the students can reach to NCERT by sending an email on ntseexam.ncert@nic.in in case of any discrepancies in the result within ten days. No queries will be entertained after the stipulated time period.