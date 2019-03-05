NTRO claims 300 mobile phones were active when IAF dropped bombs in PoK: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated BOLD-QIT (Border Electronically Dominated Quick Response Team Interception Technique) project along Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's Dhubri today. While addressing a public rally, Rajnath Singh said, "Some people are asking how many were killed? India's respected and authentic National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) surveillance system has said 300 mobile phones were active there (JeM terror camp in Balakot) when the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets dropped bombs."