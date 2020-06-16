NTPC to recruit 100 Engineering Executive Trainees through GATE 2020; visit ntpccareers.net for details before application closes on 6 July

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the post of Engineering Executive Trainees for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, and Instrumentation disciplines.

Eligible and willing candidates can apply for the NTPC recruitment 2020 at ntpccareers.net by 6 July.

NTPC recruitment seeks to fill a total of 100 vacancies of engineers. Of the total posts, 45 vacancies are for Mechanical engineers, 30 for Electrical, and 25 for Electronics/Instrumentation engineers.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, NTPC will call the candidates for Group Discussion (GD) and interview on the basis of GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score 2020.

The final merit list will be prepared on 85% weightage of GATE 2020 marks, 5% on GD and remaining 10% weightage on interview marks, reported Jagran Josh.

A report by The Times of India says that selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,60,000 at the basic pay of Rs. 50.000 during one-year training.

Age limit:

Upper age limit for NTPC recruitment 2020 is 27 years as on the last date of online application (6 July 2020).

Educational qualification:

Candidates applying for the NTPC recruitment must have full time Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65 percent marks.

Final year/semester students are also eligible to apply, subject to obtaining at least 65 percent marks in engineering degree.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/ OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 150.

Applicants for SC/ST /PwBD/XSM will not have to pay any registration fee.

For further details on NTPC recruitment of engineering executive trainees 2020 through GATE-2020 click here - https://ntpccareers.net/et20/my_files/adeng.pdf

Here's direct link to apply online - https://ntpccareers.net/et20/hm.php

