NTPC, Dalmia Cement join FIFA U-17 World Cup sponsorship programme

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) World football's governing body FIFA on Tuesday roped in NTPC Limited and Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited as National Supporters for the Under-17 World Cup, which kicks off on October 6.

Ranked 400th in the "2016 Forbes Global 2000" ranking of the world's biggest companies, NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. The company is also involved in a wide range of projects including basic infrastructure development, education, community health & sanitation, capacity-building and gender empowerment.

Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited is a leader in cement manufacturing and in creating and implementing green and eco-friendly solutions.

Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman and All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel said: "The support that we are getting from the Indian industry is truly heartening. NTPC has shown its commitment to building the nation through sport.

"Dalmia has shown its commitment to the future of Indian youth with its partnership with the FIFA U-17 World Cup. We welcome them and salute their commitment."

FIFA Director of Marketing Services Jean-François Pathy said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have such a prestigious firm as NTPC joining our sponsorship programme for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"FIFA is (also) delighted to join forces with Dalmia and to see a leading company embracing the full potential of football in India."

These two firms join Bank of Baroda, Hero MotoCorp and Coal India Limited as National Supporters, according to a FIFA release.

