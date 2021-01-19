NTA releases recruitment notification for vacancies in 40 posts; apply before 18 Feb at jobs.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency has released a recruitment notification for the posts of joint director, deputy director, several other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the website jobs.nta.ac.in.

According to a report in The Indian Express, there are a total of 40 vacancies for the abovementioned posts. The report further adds that the jobs are contractual in nature for a period of three years, and candidates who are selected will get a pay scale of over Rs 2 lakh.

Candidates are required to apply online starting from 18 January. The closing date for the application is 18 February. As per the official notification, here are the names of the posts, and the number of vacancies available:

Joint Director: 4 posts

Deputy Director: 4 posts

Assistant Director: 3 posts

Senior Programmer: 2 posts

Programmer: 3 posts

Senior Superintendent/ Senior Superintended Accounts: 6 posts

Stenographer: 9 posts

Senior Assistant/ Senior Assistant Accounts: 6 posts

Assistant/ Assistant Accounts: 8 posts

Junior Assistant/ Junior Assistant Accounts: 3 posts

Senior Technician: 3 posts

Junior Technician: 5 posts

Research Scientist A: 1 post

Research Scientist C: 1 post

As per the official notification, online applications are invited from Indian nationals possessing relevant academic/ work experience for recruitment to fill up the various vacancies at the National Testing Agency.

As per a report in Times Now, candidates who want to apply for the post will have to pay Rs 1,600 as application fees if they belong to UR/OBC and EWS category. Those belonging to SC/ ST and PwD category will have to pay Rs 800. Selection of candidates for all posts will be made on the basis of qualification and work experience followed by suitability test-cum-personal interview.

