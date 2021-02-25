NTA releases Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 results at csirnet.nta.nic.in; here's how to check scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exams can visit csirnet.nta.nic.in and get their results online.

The agency had conducted the national exams on 19, 21, 26, and 30 November, 2020 across various centres.

The CSIR has finalised the results only after going through all the queries and representations sent to them by the candidates, said an official notification. The applicants were allowed to send their objections till 11.50 pm on 4 December, 2020.

Follow these steps to check the result of the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 result on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Type in your credentials (like the Application Number, date of birth, and security pin) in the given spaces on the new page

Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the Joint CSIR UGC NET results (June 2020) will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the result thoroughly and download the online document

Step 7: You might also choose to take a print out of the NET result for future use

Here is the direct link to login and check your result.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the candidates who manage to clear the CSIR UGC NET will now be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for the post of lectureship or assistant professor in universities and colleges in India.

In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the authority at 0120-6895200.

