NTA Releases Assam Olympiad Answer Key: How to Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the Assam Olympiad 2021 provisional answer key on its official website ao.nta.ac.in. Those who had taken the exam on April 11 can check the answer key and match their responses. Those who will have any doubt about the responses in the answer key can raise objections free of cost on the official portal. The answer key, as well as the window to raise objections, will remain available till June 16.

The official statement reads, “the candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same free of cost, online, at ao.nta.ac.in 16.06.2021”. The Assam olympiad was held for Class VI to Class XII students on April 11 in two sessions. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode.

Assam Olympiad answer key 2021: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NTA AO at ao.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and click on the login tab

Step 3: Key in the unique enrolment number and other required login credentials

Step 4: The Assam Olympiad provisional answer key will be displayed. Go through it and proceed to raise objections, if any

Step 5: Raise your objections and submit supporting documents

Once the objections will be submitted by the students against the OMR grading, a panel of subject experts will verify the same and revise the answer key accordingly. However, no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her objections.

The Assam Olympiad 2021 result will be declared on the basis of the final answer key. Those who have appeared in the exam will be provided with a scorecard and a participation certificate. In case of query or any doubt regarding the answer key, students can contact the concerned authority at NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at ao@nta.ac.in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here