NTA releases admit card for UGC NET 2020, exam to begin from 29 Sept; check ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2020: The admit card for UGC-NET June/September session 2020 exams that will be conducted between 29 September and 1 October has been released by the National Testing Agency on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2020 exams have started from 24 September and will continue till 13 November. A report by The Indian Express said that the exams this year have been bifurcated to be held on different days to ensure that social distancing norms are being followed.

The computer-based test will comprise two papers which will have objective type, multiple-choice questions. Candidates will have to answer 150 questions. The total marks are 300. They will be awarded 2 marks for each of the correct answer. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) was earlier scheduled to be conducted between 16 and 25 September but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Times Now report said that the staff and candidates from the containment zones will not be allowed to be physically present at the exam centres. The NTA has also issued self-declaration form along with the admit card for students taking exams. Examinees will be required to fill the form before reaching at the exam centre and get it signed by their parents or guardians.

Along with the admit card and self-declaration form, candidates will have to carry two passport size photographs to the exam centre.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Log on to the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on the link that mentions, Download Admit Card for UGC-NET June 2020

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin as displayed on the page

Step 4: Press the submit button

Step 5: Your UGC NET 2020 admit card will be shown on your page. Check all the details carefully

Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

NET is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of candidates for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various universities and colleges in India.

