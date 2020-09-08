NTA releases admit card for ICAR AIEEA 2020 for UG courses; steps to download from icar.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)AIEEA undergraduate exam on its official website icar.nta.nic.in. The All India Entrance Examination for Admission 2020 UG is going to be conducted on 16, 17, and 22 September.

Candidates who have applied for the entrance examination can now download ICAR hall ticket 2020 from the official website by filling in their date of birth and application number.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the NTA has announced that the admit cards for ICAR AIEEA PG and PhD exams will be available from 10 September in a separate notice. The testing body is going to hold the postgraduate and doctoral level entrance examination on23 September.

Earlier the UG exam was scheduled to be held on 7 and 8 September. But it had to be postponed as the dates of other important exams such as Delhi University entrance test, IPMAT and NRTI were clashing with the AIEEA.

Here are the steps one must follow to view and download their hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICAR NTA at icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down to find the blinking tab that reads: 'Download Admit Card AIEEA (UG) 2020'

Step 3: Click on the tab and find yourself in a new webpage

Step 4: Fill in your details (date of birth and application number) in the given space and press 'submit'

Step 5: Your admit card will appear

Step 6: View, download and take a print out for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for NTA ICAR AIEEA UG exams 2020.

The ICAR is the supreme organisation that looks over the admission to the agricultural universities and institutions in India. According to a Times Now report, there are 75 agricultural universities spread across the country and candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG courses in these varsities need to appear in and qualify the ICAR entrance examination. The test is conducted by the NTA on behalf of ICAR.

Also See: ICAR-AIEEA 2020: NTA revises schedule for UG, PG, PhD exams; check revised time table at nta.ac.in

NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and Updates: 99% allotted centres of their choice, says govt as students rue lack of transport, floods

NEET, JEE 2020 Exams News Updates: 'Plea has no merit', SC refuses to review 17 Aug order allowing entrance tests

Read more on India by Firstpost.