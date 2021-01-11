NTA Releases Admit Card for AISSEE 2021 at aissee.nta.nic.in; Check How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the admit card for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021. The candidates can download the hall ticket from the official websites such as nta.ac.in or aissee.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 7.

Admit card for AISSEE 2021 can be downloaded by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit at nta.ac.in or aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an option that reads the ‘admit card download link’

Step 3: A new window will open, wherein you will be asked to enter your credentials and hit the submit button

Step 4: AISSEE 2021 Admit Card will open in a new window

Step 5: Download and take a print of the AISSEE 2021 admit card

Those students who are having trouble in downloading the admit card can contact on National Testing Agency Helpline number 0120-6895 200 or can write to aissee@nta.ac.in. The exam will be held in the traditional pen and paper mode. The candidates will have to fill in the answers in the OMR sheet. The examination will be held for 150 minutes for class 6 while the exam for class 9 will be for 180 minutes.

The exam will be in multiple-choice questions format and there will be no exam in any of the two papers. All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2021 will be conducted in 176 cities across the country. A total of 380 centres have been set for this purpose.

From what is known till now is that 1,33,515 candidates will appear for the exam. Out of these 98,944 will be appearing for class 6 papers and 34,571 students will appear for class 9.