NTA to release JEE Main 2021 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; here's how to download

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit card is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official site soon.

An important document for all candidates set to appear for the engineering entrance examination, applicants must download and take a printout of the admit card as soon as it is made available online.

This year NTA will allow candidates to appear in the JEE Main 2021 four times. The first session will be conducted on 23, 24, 25 and 26 February.

Here are key points to remember about admit card:

The admit card is proof of eligibility of applicants to appear in the national level test.

Candidates must have their application number and password (or date of birth) to be able to download their admit card.

The admit card contains important details as the exact address of the allotted exam centre as well as the date and time of the examination.

In case there is any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates must reach out to the NTA at 01206895200.

It must be noted that the NTA does not issue duplicate admit cards at the exam centre and thus candidates should not lose the important document.

On the day of the examination, candidates will have to carry one passport size photograph, a valid authorised photo id proof, PwD certificate, self-declaration form, ballpen, hand sanitiser bottle and transparent water bottle along with the admit card.

Here's how to download the JEE Main 2021 admit car one the link is active:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on the link that says: 'Download call letter of NTA JEE main 2021' on the homepage

Step 2: You will be redirected to another page where you have to enter your login credentials such as your registration number and password

Step 3: Once you have successfully logged in, the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 4: View the hall ticket for any mistakes, download the document and take a print out for future use.

