NTA postpones NCHM JEE 2020 for second time, new dates to be announced soon at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020 indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCHM JEE-2020 was scheduled to be held on 22 June.

This is the second time that the examination has been postponed this year. It was earlier scheduled to be held on 25 April, but was later postponed for 22 June.

"In view of the representations received from many candidates to further postpone the examination due to the problems faced by them in movement, the National Testing Agency has decided to further postpone the NCHM JEE-2020," NTA said in a notice they issued.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also tweeted about the postponement of the NCHM JEE 2020. He added that the new dates of the exam will be announced in due course of time.

📢Announcement In view of the current situation and requests received from many candidates, i have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020. The new dates will be announced in due course of time. pic.twitter.com/HSWVl0qaeR " Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 7, 2020

Once releases, the revised schedule of the NCHM JEE 2020 will be available on the official website of the exam - nchmjee.ta.nic.in. According to a report by The Indian Express, candidates will have to answer 200 questions in three hours. Every correct answer will fetch four marks and for a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

The NCHM JEE 2020 will be divided into sub-parts " numerical ability and analytical aptitude, reasoning and logical deduction, general knowledge, English, and aptitude for the service sector.

A number of applicants register every year for the exam for admission to B.Sc courses in hospitality and hostel administration. Based on the marks, candidates are admitted to 63 top-ranked NCHM affiliated Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs) across India.

A report by The Times of India said that the dates of downloading of NCHM JEE 2020 Admit Cards indicating roll number and Centre of Examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and NCHM (JEE)-2020 (nchmjee.nta.nic.in)

