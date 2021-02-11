NTA opens application correction window for IIFT MBA IB 2021 examination at iift.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for IIFT MBA IB 2021 examination on its official website. Candidates who registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms at iift.nta.nic.in on or before 21 February.

As per the official notification, candidates will be able to make corrections in the fields of category and academic qualifications only in their exam application form online through the correction window. The notification adds that those who selected 'Others' in their graduation are required to check their application and indicate their specific qualification in the form.

Here's how to make corrections to IIFT MBA IB application form:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in. >Step 2: They need to click on IIFT MBA IB 2021 correction window link on the homepage. >Step 3: Candidates need to key in their credentials, login and make changes in the application forms and submit. >Step 4: Once done, they have to download the edited form and take its print out for future reference.

The official notification has added that in case of any clarification, candidates can on IIFT MBA IB 2021 correction window link.

Here is the direct link to make corrections to IIFT MBA IB application form

NTA had earlier extended the IIFT 2021 registration till 30 December for the candidates to enhance participation in the MBA entrance examination. Earlier the application window was slated to remain open till 20 December. Candidates were allowed to register till 5pm. However, candidates were allowed to pay the IIFT application fee till 11.50 pm (IST) on the same date.

