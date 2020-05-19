NTA Offers Students Fresh Chance to Apply for JEE Mains 2020 Exam

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, 19 May, announced that students whose plans to study abroad have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get a fresh chance to apply for JEE Mains entrance exam for engineering colleges.

“In view of representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity,” HRD Minister Pokhriyal said.

In an official notification by the National Testing Agency, the opportunity to opportunity to appear for the JEE Mains exam again is also extended to students who have not been able to complete the online application process or submit the online application form.

The facility of submission/completion of the JEE Mains online application form will be available on the website- jermain.nta.nic.in from 19 May to 24 May only.

Completed online application forms will be accepted upto 5 pm and submission of the application fee upto 11:50 pm on 24 May.

The application fee can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and/or PayTM.

The JEE Main 2020 exam will be held on 118, 20, 21, 22 and 23 July and JEE Advanced will be held in August.

