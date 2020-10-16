NTA NEET UG Results 2020: Websites to Check Scores, Cut-offs, Final Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring the NEET UG Results 2020 on Friday (October 16) as directed by the Supreme Court earlier. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Exam Result 2020 for undergraduate admissions will be announced along with the candidate scores, rank card and the NTA NEET Final Answer Key 2020.

As the NTA will announce NEET Results 2020 in online mode, aspirants can check their scores on the following official websites:

1. ntaneet.nic.in

2. mcc.nic.in

3. nta.ac.in

It is important to note here that candidates will have 90 days from the date of declaration to download their NTA NEET UG Results 2020.

While the NTA has not announced the exact time of the declaration of NEET UG Results 2020 today, it will likely be announced around 4pm IST. This year, the NEET Exam was held on September 13 while taking all COVID-19 related precautions. For students who couldn’t sit for NTA NEET UG Exam 2020 on the earlier schedule were allowed to take a special exam on October 14, as instructed by the Supreme Court. The exam was attended by around 290 candidates.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates registered for NTA NEET UG Exam 2020, out of which 85.6% appeared on the day of test for admission to MBBS/BDS courses.

To check and download their NEET 2020 Score Card, candidates can use their NEET registration credentials like application number and date of birth to login. Once the NEET Results 2020 are announced, the online counselling will be done by the Medical Counselling Committee – MCC regarding the All India Quota of MBBS and BDS seats. For the year 2020, the admission to AIIMS MBBS and JIPMER MBBS will also be decided on the basis of NEET 2020 Score.