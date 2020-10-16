NTA NEET Results 2020: Scores to be Declared Today at ntaneet.nic.in, Check Eligibility Criteria

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the NEET 2020 results today, at 4 pm. NTA will release the final answer key and NEET cut-off 2020 along with the result. Students will be able to check their medical entrance exam score 2020 on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Once the result is announced, NEET counselling 2020 for State Quota and All India Quota will also be started by the MCC. 80% of seats are provided through State Quota while only 15% of the total seats are provided for All India Quota including.

A total of 80,055 seats are available for MBBS (medicine) and 26,949 for BDS (dentistry) in state medical colleges. Apart from these, 1,205 seats will be offered to MBBS in AIIMS, 200 in JIPMER, 525 in Veterinary and 52,720 seats in AYUSH. Candidates who are seeking admission to various medical courses through NEET 2020, should meet the NEET 2020 eligibility criteria.

In case, if a candidate doesn’t meet the required eligibility criteria, their candidature will be cancelled even if he/she has qualified the NEET 2020. Eligible candidates qualifying medical entrance exam 2020 will have to register on the MCC website within the stipulated time to participate in the NEET 2020 counselling.

NEET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

1. Qualifying exam- Candidates should have passed Class 12 or appearing from science stream with biology will be eligible for NEET counselling.

2. Age limit- Minimum age limit 17 years and there is no bar on maximum age.

3. Qualifying Marks- General category candidates should have minimum 50% marks in their 12th board. For OBC/SC/ST candidates, it should be 40%.

Eligibility criteria for central universities

1. Delhi University (LHMC, UCMS, MAMC): 15% seats will be filled under the All India Quota. Remaining 85% seats are reserved for the candidates who have studied Class 11 and 12 in Delhi.

2. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU): 50% of total seats are reserved for candidates who studied from AMU schools for at least three years. Remaining 50% of seats are available for candidates qualifying NEET 2020.

3. BHU: All the seats are available for candidates qualifying the medical entrance exam 2020.

4. Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi: There are a total 50 seats available in BDS out of which three are reserved under the internal quota for candidates who passed their 12th from Jamia Schools as regular students. The remaining 47 seats are open for all.