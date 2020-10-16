NTA NEET Results 2020: How to Download Final Answer Key

It is an exciting day for the medical aspirants because the results of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 will be declared today by the agency — National Testing Agency — which conducts the nationwide test.

Along with the declaration of results, the NTA NEET final answer key is also expected to release today. To download the NEET 2020 final answer key, follow these steps.

Step 1: Visit the website https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/Welcome.aspx

Step 2: Click on the option that says ‘final answer key’

Step 3: The PDF file of the same will open

Step 4: Click on the download button available at top right corner of the file

Candidates can match the responses in the NEET final answer key 2020 with the responses in their own OMR sheets, which was earlier released by the NTA.

Based on the NEET score, eligible students will get admission in private and government medical colleges in the UG courses like BDS and MBBS.

On September 26, the agency had provided a provisional NEET answer key for different sets of papers — E1 to E6, F1 to F6, G1 to G6 and H1 to H6. A day later, it asked the candidates to register their grievances and challenge the NEET answer key, if they find any answer released by the agency to be incorrect. There was a charge of Rs 1000 per question to be paid by the candidate if they are challenging the NEET answer key.

This process closed on September 29 and the NEET final answer key will be made available expectedly after the results today.

On October 14, the NTA also conducted exams for those students who could not appear in the NEET exam that first happened on September 13.

Several students had complained that they were unable to appear for the exam because of the situations created by Covid-19 pandemic. Some students could not take the test either because they were suffering with Covid-19 or they were in containment zones, which made it impossible for them to travel to the examination centre.