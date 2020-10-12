NEET UG 2020 Special Exam for Covid-19 Students on October 14, Result to be Declared on October 16

The Supreme Court of India on Monday allowed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 to be conducted on October 14 for students who could not appear for the medical entrance test due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones.

The result of NEET UG 2020 which was scheduled to be released today will now be declared on October 16 after the special exam that will be held on Wednesday. Once declared, students can check their score, all India rank and qualifying status at ntaneet.nic.in.

Supreme Court allows NEET exam to be conducted on October 14 for students who could not appear for it due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones; results on October 16. pic.twitter.com/8dkAk59Zxt — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020







As per a report by Live Law, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India passed the order based on the request made by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.

The NEET UG 2020 was held on 13 September for admissions to various medical courses across the country. Around 85 to 90 per cent of total candidates appeared for the exam that was held adhering to strict health guidelines issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 15.97 lakh candidates applied for the exam this year in 3,843 exam centres.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) students who were infected with COVID-19 or residing in containment zones were not allowed to take the NEET 2020 exam.

To qualify in NTA NEET 2020, candidates belonging to general category will have to obtain a minimum of 50 percentile. There is a relaxation of 10 per cent for reserved categories including SC and ST category, while 5 per cent relaxation for PwD candidates.

NEET is a nationwide combined entrance exam for admissions in MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses in India.

Candidates who qualify the exam will have to appear for the counselling round. For the counselling of 15 per cent of All India Quota Seats, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide an All India Rank Merit List to the Directorate General Health Service (DGHS), Government of India. The results will also be shared with states and other counselling authorities for the remaining 85 per cent seats in dental and medical colleges.