NTA NEET 2020 OMR Sheet Released, Know Steps To Tally Responses and Calculate Your Marks

The medical aspirants in India finally took a sigh of relief on Monday, October 5 as the National Testing Agency released the OMR sheet for NEET 2020 exam. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 exam for students seeking admission in various medical institutes of India was held on September 13, 2020.

The NTA NEET 2020 OMR sheet or student response sheet can be downloaded from the official website of NTA at nta.nic.in or NTA NEET at ntaneet.nic.in. Once the NTA NEET 2020 Student’s Response Sheet is downloaded, the candidates can tally it with the NEET 2020 Answer key and calculate the marks obtained by them in the examination.

Steps to Calculate Marks based on NTA NEET 2020 OMR Sheet and Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website and login using your registration number and password

Step 2: Once the NEET 2020 OMR sheet is displayed, download it

Step 3: Check if the responses mentioned are indicated correctly as per your marking in the exam

Step 4: Once the OMR response sheet is verified, take a printout or copy your choices

Step 5: Open the downloaded NTA NEET 2020 Answer Key

Step 6: Tally your responses based on the NTA NEET 2020 OMR Sheet and Answer Key

It is to be noted that the NTA NEET 2020 question paper had 180 answers in total. On each correct answer, a candidate received four marks while one mark was deducted for each wrong answer. The maximum marks obtained by a student can be 720.

On the basis of the above-mentioned NTA NEET 2020 marking scheme, calculate your scores. The NEET 2020 question paper was divided into four sections: Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Qualifying the NTA NEET 2020 exam will make you eligible to apply for various undergraduate courses in medical colleges across India, based on the NEET Counselling 2020 and seat allotment.