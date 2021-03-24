NTA JEE Main March Result 2021 Declared, 13 Students get 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) March 2021 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Out of over six lakh students who took the exam, as many as 13 students have stored 100 percentile. This is more double the number of 100 percentile holders as in the February attempt when six students had scored 100 percentile score.

Kavya Chopra from Delhi has created history by becoming the first female student ever to score 300/300 in JEE Mains. She has got 100 percentile in JEE Main March attempt and had secured 99.9 percentile in JEE Main February attempt earlier this year. Among boys, Mrdiul Agarwal from Rajasthan too has got 300 marks and 100 percentile.

In the SC category, Andhra Pradesh’s Janapati Varshita Devi has topped the exam and in the ST category, Islavath Nithin from Telangana got top rank this time. In PwD category, Malluluntla Bhanu Ranjan Reddy from Telangana topped with 99.86 score.

NTA has also released the category as well as the state-wise toppers list on its website.

JEE Main March 2021: 100 percentile holders

Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana

Bratina Mondal from West Bengal

Siddharth Kalra from Delhi

Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar

Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan

Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu

Atharva Abhijit Tambat from Maharashtra

Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra

Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana

Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan

Josyula Benkata Aditya from Telangana

Rohit Kumar from Rajasthan

Kavya Chopra from Delhi

JEE Main March Result 2021: State-wise toppers

Andaman and Nicobar Islands – Sujay Karmakar

Andhra Pradesh – Anumolu Vinayak

Arunachal Pradesh – Vivek Singh

Assam – Debraj Dey

Bihar – umar Satyadarshi

Chandigarh – Deepasha

Chhatisgarh – Rishabh Singh Gaharwar

Dadra and Nagar Haveli – Shriya Tiwari

Daman and Diu – Macchi Jainesh Arvindbhai

Delhi (NCT) – Siddharth Kalra

Delhi (NCT) – Kavya Chopra

Goa – Aayush Prabhu

Gujarat – Tanay Vineet Tayal

Haryana – Pranav Singh

Himachal Pradesh – Tanish

Jammu and Kashmir – Zaid Hamid Dar

Jharkhand – Rahul Kumar

Karnataka – Premankur Chakraborti

Kerala – Sreeharic

Ladakh – Mohmad YAqoob

Lakshadweep – Haneena H Manikfan

Madhya Pradesh – Antriksh Gupta

Maharashtra – Atharva Abbhijit Tambat

Manipur – Sudhir Oinam

Meghalaya – Aditya Singh Tomar

Mizoram – Malsawmtluanga VL

Nagaland – Dinglo Kodak

Odisha – Debashish Panda

Outside India – Ashwin Prasanth

Puducherry – Mohit Gangwar

Punjab – Tarun Goyal

Rajasthan – Zenith Malhotra

Rajasthan – Rohit Kumar

Rajasthan – Mridul Agarwal

Sikkim – Suhani Pradhan

Tamil Nadu – Shwin Abraham

Telangana – Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy

Telangana – Josyula Venkata Aditya

Telangana – Madur Adarsh Reddy

Tripura – Bhaskar Jyoti Das

Uttar Pradesh – Ankit Chaudhary

Uttarakhand – Hardik Garg

West Bengal – Bratin Mondal

A total of 61,9,638 applicants had registered for JEE Main in March 2021 exam. The exam was conducted in 13 languages in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu for the first time.