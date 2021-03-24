NTA JEE Main March Result 2021 Declared, 13 Students get 100 Percentile
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) March 2021 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Out of over six lakh students who took the exam, as many as 13 students have stored 100 percentile. This is more double the number of 100 percentile holders as in the February attempt when six students had scored 100 percentile score.
Kavya Chopra from Delhi has created history by becoming the first female student ever to score 300/300 in JEE Mains. She has got 100 percentile in JEE Main March attempt and had secured 99.9 percentile in JEE Main February attempt earlier this year. Among boys, Mrdiul Agarwal from Rajasthan too has got 300 marks and 100 percentile.
In the SC category, Andhra Pradesh’s Janapati Varshita Devi has topped the exam and in the ST category, Islavath Nithin from Telangana got top rank this time. In PwD category, Malluluntla Bhanu Ranjan Reddy from Telangana topped with 99.86 score.
NTA has also released the category as well as the state-wise toppers list on its website.
JEE Main March 2021: 100 percentile holders
Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana
Bratina Mondal from West Bengal
Siddharth Kalra from Delhi
Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar
Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan
Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu
Atharva Abhijit Tambat from Maharashtra
Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra
Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana
Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan
Josyula Benkata Aditya from Telangana
Rohit Kumar from Rajasthan
Kavya Chopra from Delhi
JEE Main March Result 2021: State-wise toppers
Andaman and Nicobar Islands – Sujay Karmakar
Andhra Pradesh – Anumolu Vinayak
Arunachal Pradesh – Vivek Singh
Assam – Debraj Dey
Bihar – umar Satyadarshi
Chandigarh – Deepasha
Chhatisgarh – Rishabh Singh Gaharwar
Dadra and Nagar Haveli – Shriya Tiwari
Daman and Diu – Macchi Jainesh Arvindbhai
Delhi (NCT) – Siddharth Kalra
Delhi (NCT) – Kavya Chopra
Goa – Aayush Prabhu
Gujarat – Tanay Vineet Tayal
Haryana – Pranav Singh
Himachal Pradesh – Tanish
Jammu and Kashmir – Zaid Hamid Dar
Jharkhand – Rahul Kumar
Karnataka – Premankur Chakraborti
Kerala – Sreeharic
Ladakh – Mohmad YAqoob
Lakshadweep – Haneena H Manikfan
Madhya Pradesh – Antriksh Gupta
Maharashtra – Atharva Abbhijit Tambat
Manipur – Sudhir Oinam
Meghalaya – Aditya Singh Tomar
Mizoram – Malsawmtluanga VL
Nagaland – Dinglo Kodak
Odisha – Debashish Panda
Outside India – Ashwin Prasanth
Puducherry – Mohit Gangwar
Punjab – Tarun Goyal
Rajasthan – Zenith Malhotra
Rajasthan – Rohit Kumar
Rajasthan – Mridul Agarwal
Sikkim – Suhani Pradhan
Tamil Nadu – Shwin Abraham
Telangana – Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy
Telangana – Josyula Venkata Aditya
Telangana – Madur Adarsh Reddy
Tripura – Bhaskar Jyoti Das
Uttar Pradesh – Ankit Chaudhary
Uttarakhand – Hardik Garg
West Bengal – Bratin Mondal
A total of 61,9,638 applicants had registered for JEE Main in March 2021 exam. The exam was conducted in 13 languages in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu for the first time.