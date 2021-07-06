NTA JEE Main 2021 Application Form Out, Edit Window Open Here's How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for the JEE Main 2021 April/July session at its official website, nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students who wish to change their exam centres or those who want to register for the engineering entrance exam can do so at the official website from July 6 to 8. The last date to submit the online application fee is July 8. Candidates who wish to apply for the May/August session can submit application forms between July 9 to 12.

JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates LIVE Updates

The two sessions of JEE Main which were cancelled earlier will now be held. The first session will be held from July 20 to 25. This session was scheduled to be held in April. The second session scheduled to be held in May will now be held from July 27 to August 2, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced. The admit card and result declaration dates will be announced later.

JEE Main 2021 application window, How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the JEE Main application form. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3. Register for the exams with the required credentials. Submit.

Step 4. Fill the application form. Make the online payment for the fees. Submit.

Step. 5. Download the form for future reference.

The candidates who have applied earlier for April/May Session can modify their particulars like session, category, subject, etc from July 6 to 8 for the April/July session and from July 9 to 12 for the May/August session.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted only for Paper 1, that is BE/BTech. The candidates interested to appear in Paper 2A BArch and/or Paper 2B BPlanning need to apply for the same papers only for the May/August session.

However, due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on 8 July for (postponed) April Session and on July 12 for (postponed) May session, NTA informed.

Story continues

A candidate can also withdraw from (postponed) April/May sessions by following the procedure detailed in the application Form.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30 but has been postponed. The has announced the revised dates of JEE Main (April) exams 15 days before the examination.

While postponing the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), NTA had said that the revised dates will be announced at least 15 days before the examination. The exam was successfully conducted in February and March.

The scores of the JEE Main entrance exam are accepted by some of the premier engineering institutes in the country, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here