NTA JEE 2021: First Phase Exam Result Likely to Be Out by March 7

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021 February exam results are expected to be out by March 7. The NTA JEE Feb 2021 results will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on their official website, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates will need their JEE Main 2021 Application Number, password and PIN to check the result. The first phase of the JEE Main 2021 exams were held from February 23 to February 26. A total of 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the NTA JEE Main 2021 exam and out of the total, 95 percent people sat for the paper.

Once the result is released, the candidates can follow these steps to check their NTA JEE 2021 February result:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a hyperlink that reads “View JEE Main 2021 Result/Scorecard”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be asked to enter Number, password and security pin. After carefully entering the details hit the submit button

Step 4: Download and take a print of the result for future reference

This cycle of the NTA JEE 2021 February examination was conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 exam was held for Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology courses, while the Paper 2 was conducted for Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Planning. Paper 1 exam took place across 828 centres in India, while Paper 2 was conducted in 437 exam centres across India.

The NTA JEE exam is conducted in 331 cities including 10 international cities. The international cities include Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2021 March exam will be held on March 15, March 16, March 17and March 18. All information regarding the upcoming exam has been made available on the official JEE website.