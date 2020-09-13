NTA informs 85-90 pc students appeared in NEET exam: Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said National Testing Agency has informed him that around 85-90 per cent students appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday.

Nishank thanked all chief ministers and NTA for proper arrangements.

"NTA informed me that around 85-90 per cent of students appeared in #NEET exam today. I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and @DG_NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. #NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat," he said in a tweet.

The NEET was held on Sunday across the country amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the undergraduate exam. (ANI)

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the exam put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centers and reducing the number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for May 3, the exam deferred twice due to Covid-19. First, it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13. (ANI)

