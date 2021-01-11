NTA IIFT MBA 2021 Admit Card to Release on 11 Jan: Check Details

The admit card for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2021 examination is likely to release on Monday, 11 January by National Testing Agency. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit card from the official website, iift.nta.nic.in.

Entrance test for IIFT MBA 2021 will be conducted on 24 January, 2021 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

How to download IIFT MBA 2021 Admit Card

Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘admit card’ link (to be activated soon)

Login using your login credentials

Admit card will appear on screen

Candidates can download/print it from there

IIFT MBA (International Business) programme, is a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business. The programme aims at imparting professional education and training in modern management techniques for handling international business operations .

Entrance examination for the same will be a multiple choice questions (MCQ) and computer based test (CBT), which will focus on English grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, logical reasoning, general awareness, data interpretation and qualitative analysis.

Candidates with any query can contact help desk at 0120- 6895200 from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, or mail their query at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.

