NTA GAT-B, BET Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objections

The 2021 answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections if any.

The exam was held on August 14 in computer-based test (CBT) mode The exam was held across 59 cities in India. A sum of Rs 1000 needs to be paid per question and relevant documents and proofs need to be attached for substantiating the stance.

NTA GAT-B, BET answer key: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website of GAT NTA

Step 2: Login to the portal with your application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 3: On a new page you will find an option that says ‘Challenge(s)regardingAnswerKey’. click it

Step 4: Check mark the questions you want to challenge and submit all documents related to it

Step 5: Pay the fees for challenging the answer key and submit.

All candidates must note that the fee needs to be paid through the online mode only. Further, once the fee has been paid it will not be refunded. While challenging the answer key the candidate must ensure that they have written the correct question ID. If a question ID mentioned is not valid the submission will not be accepted and the fees too will not be refunded.

NTA will not inform the candidates individually about their challenges. The

result will be compiled on the basis of the Final Answer Key, which will be declared by the agency.

The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of both GAT-B 2021 and BET 2021. Candidates will not receive any scorecard and they will have to download it from the website.

The selection and admission will be based on the basis of eligibility, rank in

merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and other such details as prescribed by the NTA.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here