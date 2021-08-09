NTA GAT-B, BET 2021 Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Visit nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in to Download It

New Delhi, August 9: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) / Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) -2021 on Sunday. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official websites of NTA. Aspirants can visit the agency's websites at nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in to access and download the admit cards for GAT-B/BET 2021. The examination is scheduled to take place on August 14, 2021 which is a Saturday. AIAPGET 2021: NTA Begins Registration for Admission to PG AYUSH Courses, Students Can Apply Online at aiapget.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notification by the National Testing Agency, the aspirants can download their admit cards from the website by using their application number with password or date of birth. The he Graduate Aptitude TestBiotechnology (GAT-B) / Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021 will be conducted in the CBT mode. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card. Alternatively, candidates can click here for direct link to GAT-B/BET 2021 Admit Card.

Here Is How To Download GAT-B/BET 2021 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at dbt.nta.ac.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'G-BAT & BET- 2021 Admit Card'

A new web page will open

Login by entering your required details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future references.

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. The official notice also added, "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in."