NTA Extends NEET 2021 Application Deadline Till August 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admission. The online registration process which was scheduled to be concluded on August 6 is now extended till August 10 by 5 pm while fee can be paid till 11:50 pm.

The official statement reads, “It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 upto August 10 till 05:00 PM and payment of application fee upto August 10 by 11:50 PM”. Interested candidates who have not applied for NEET-UG 2021 can submit the application up to the extended date on the official site- neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has also rescheduled the application correction window availability. It will begin on August 11 and will close on August 14 by 2 pm. Candidates who already had submitted their NEET UG application form can make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application forms. One must note that the option of correcting details is optional and not mandatory for anyone to follow.

NTA in its official statement said that the decision has been made on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as the results of the NEET is utilised by various entities of Central and State governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria. NTA NEET result is also used for admissions to B.Sc Nursing courses.

The NTA further informed that the specific requests were made by the Nursing Colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) to include them in the list of participating institutions of NEET (UG) 2021 so as to enable them to utilize the NEET (UG) score for the students seeking admission in B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing.

NEET 2021 is a Pen & Paper-based test that comprises multiple choice type questions from Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and Botany.

