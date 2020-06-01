NTA Extends Deadline for UGC-NET, ICAR, JNUEE, IGNOU to 15 June

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown in India, the National Testing Agency has further extended the deadline to apply for UGC NET and other examinations, including ICAR, CSIR-NET, JNUEE, and IGNOU Open MAT, till 15 June. The deadline for the exams was previously shifted to 31 May.

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday, 31 May, tweeted about the same.

In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for the following exams: pic.twitter.com/koM9wwAjds — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 31, 2020

Aspirants who could not apply for the examination can fill the forms on or before 15 June. Applicants need to visit the official NTA website – nta.ac.in – to apply for the exams. Application submissions will be accepted till 5 pm and fee submissions will be accepted only till 11:50 pm.

Further details regarding the admit card and the examination will be notified by the agency in due time, candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website periodically to be notified about all future updates.

. Read more on Jobs by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Jobs by The Quint.