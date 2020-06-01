NTA extends application deadline for UGC NET, JNUEE and other exams till 15 June due to coronavirus pandemic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of application forms for various exams till 15 June, 5 pm. The fees can be submitted up to 11.50 pm on 15 June.

The dates for exams such as IGNOU PhD and Open MAT (MBA) 2020, ICAR 2020, JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020, UGC NET 2020 and CSIR UGC NET 2020 have been pushed forward in view of the requests from students and hardships faced by them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the application deadline for these exams was 31 May. The dates for the respective examination will be displayed on the website.

NTA conducts Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance examination for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agricultural Universities.

Those who want to work as an assistant professor or qualify for junior research fellowship have to take the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). On the other hand, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET is held for selecting assistant professors and junior research fellows in subjects related to Science stream.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) takes place for admission into postgraduate and MPhil programmes in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

NTA has over the last month cautioned candidates about fake information being circulated on social media regarding various exams conducted by it.

It has asked them to only rely on the official website for any information related to exams. Last month, the agency alerted NEET (UG) 2020 candidates after it was brought to its notice that some people are asking for application details from them on calls, SMS and emails.

