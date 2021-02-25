NTA DU Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1,145 non-teaching posts in Delhi University at recruitment.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the recruitment of candidates in various non-teaching posts at Delhi University. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts must fill and submit the application forms available on the official websites at recruitment.nta.nic.in or du.ac.in.

The last date to submit the application is 16 March and the application fees can be submitted till 17 March, reported NDTV. The report added that the registration fee is Rs 1,000 for candidates belonging to the general category.

There are certain relaxations available for candidates belonging to reserved categories. For OBC and EWS candidates, the fees is Rs 800 and Rs 600 for SC/ ST and PwD candidates. Female candidates also need to pay Rs 800 as a registration fee.

The report cited an official notification to state that additional credits will be added in the final merit list against certain candidates' entries if they are working on a contract or daily wages or ad-hoc basis in the varsity or any one of its colleges.

The notice said that one mark will be awarded to these candidates for each year. However, no marks will be given for candidates who worked less than 6 months or 180 days.

There are as many as 1,145 vacant posts up for grabs. Candidates can apply for being appointed as Junior Assistant, Telephone Operator, Assistant, Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Assistant, Professional Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Sanitary Inspector, Yoga Organizer, Nurse, Stenographer, Assistant Manager Guest House, Technical Assistant Computer, Technical Assistant Health Center, Junior Engineer Civil and Junior Engineer Electrical, among others.

NTA will conduct the online test first, after which candidates will be screened on the basis of a Personality test/ Interview and a Skill Test.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification published by NTA to gain information about the recruitment drive, exam, and eligibility criteria.

