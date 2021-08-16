NTA CU-CET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at cucet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, August 16: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration and application process for the Central Universities- Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 on Monday. Aspirants can visit the official website at cucet.nta.nic.in to register and apply for CU-CET 2021. The exam is being conducted by the NTA for admission to the Integrated, Under-Graduate and Post-Graduation courses of 12 central universities for the academic year 2021-22. BHU UET, PET 2021 Registration Begins, Candidates Can Apply Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification released by the testing agency, the examination will be conducted in a CBT mode. The last date of submitting the online application form is September 1 till 11:50 pm. Meanwhile the last date of successful fee transaction is September 2 till 11:50 pm. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021. Scroll down to know how to apply. Alternatively, click here for direct link to apply for CU-CET 2021.

Here Is How To Apply For CU-CET 2021:

Visit the official website at cucet.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on the link for 'Registration for CU-CET 2021'

Fill the application form with required details

Then upload your scanned photograph and signature

Pay the examination fee online

Download and take a print out of application form for future references

The fee can be paid through internet banking, Paytm, UPI, debit and credit cards among other payment gateways. According to the official notification by the National Testing Agency,candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at cucet@nta.ac.in in case of any queries or clarifications.