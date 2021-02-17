NTA CMAT 2021 Postponed, Registration Date Extended

National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the examination date of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. It is postponed because the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has proposed a change in the pattern of the question paper.

The updated exam pattern will have an additional section on innovation and entrepreneurship, which will be optional. This section will comprise 25 questions.

The official notice by NTA reads, “CMAT-2021 Entrance Examination has been postponed, as AICTE has now proposed change in the examination pattern having an additional (optional) section for the Entrance Examination to be held in 2021 for candidates interested in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.”

Earlier, this exam was scheduled for 22 February, which will now be conducted in the last week of March or early April 2021.

NTA has also extended the last date of registration for CMAT 2021. Candidates who couldn’t apply earlier can do it now.

CMAT 2021: Last Date to Register

Candidates who are willing to apply for CMAT 2021 can do it on its official website: https://cmat.nta.nic.in/.

The last date for online registration and submission of application form, including uploading of photograph and signature, is 1 March 2021.

Whereas, the candidates can pay their application fees by 2 March 2021.

Note : Candidates who had applied earlier can opt for this course by editing their application form in the correction window, which will be made available after the closure of this fresh registration.

For clarification of any doubts, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 0120-6895200 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

