NTA Clears Rumours Regarding Fake NEET 2020 UG Postponement Notice

The National Testing Agency on Wednesday, 17 June, released an official notification alerting National Eligibility Cum Enterance Exam (NEET) UG aspirants towards a fake public notice which states that the NEET UG 2020 exam has been postponed.

The NTA states in its notice that the notice with the subject line – "Postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG July – 2020" is fake and is currently investigating the source of the fake public notice.

"All candidates, parents and public are hereby informed that no such decision has been taken by NTA or concerned authorities till date. Public is further being advised to be aware of any fake misguiding communication in this regard and rely only on the information available at the official website www.nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in," read the official notice.

The National Testing Agency had postponed the NEET UG 2020 examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown imposed across the country.

According to the revised schedule announced, the NEET UG 2020 examination will be conducted on 26 July.

