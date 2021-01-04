NSUI's cycle rally begins from Jaipur against Centre's farm laws

NewsBytes

As we enter the New Year, the Indian auto industry is gearing up for an action-packed start with plenty of new cars lined up for launch in India this month. Ranging from Tata Gravitas, Jeep Compass (facelift) to Audi A4 (facelift) and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, among others, here's a quick look at some of the confirmed launches that will happen in January.