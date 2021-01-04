NSUI's cycle rally begins from Jaipur against Centre's farm laws
Jaipur (MP), Jan 05 (ANI): The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on January 04 started a cycle rally from Jaipur’s Amar Jawan Jyoti in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. The rally, which was flagged off by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders is scheduled to culminate in New Delhi on January 05. More than hundreds of Congress’ student wing members participated in this rally.