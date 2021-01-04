NSUI's cycle rally begins against Centre's new farm laws

Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Monday started a cycle rally against the Centre's three new farm laws.

The rally, which was flagged off by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur, is scheduled to culminate in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Led by NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan, the rally is being participated by hundreds of members of the Congress' students' wing.

'The participants are camping in Behror on Monday night and will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday morning,' NSUI spokesperson Ramesh Bhati said. PTI SDA CK