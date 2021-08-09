NSUI, Youth Congress hold protests against suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account

2-min read

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) organised protest marches on Monday against the alleged temporary suspension of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account.

The protests come after the Congress on Saturday claimed that Twitter 'temporarily suspended' the account of Rahul Gandhi, but later said it has been 'temporarily locked' after the microblogging platform denied having suspended the account and stated that it continues to be in service.

The action by Twitter came over a controversial post of Gandhi with a picture of him meeting the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died here following an alleged sexual assault. Twitter has deemed that the account violated its rules against posting private information.

Leading the protest in front of the Twitter India's office, IYC national president Srinivas BV alleged that 'the Modi government is conspiring to suppress the voice demanding sympathy and justice'.

'Modi ji will not be able to suppress the voice of justice for the daughter by intimidating Twitter, or by blocking the account of Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. Before the unity of India, the British government used to be very afraid, now someone else has taken their place,' the Congress leader said in a statement.

'Whenever there will be atrocities on the people of India, whenever there will be an attack, we will stand against every attack and atrocities, because fighting for the country, we have learned from our ancestors,' he added.

A senior police officer said 'Around 40 protestors were detained and taken to Mehrauli police station. However, they were released later.' A case under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the matter, he added.

A similar protest was held by the Congress party's student wing NSUI from its headquarters on Raisina Road to the Shastri Bhawan with about 150 members of the party.

NSUI said in a statement that the demand of the protest was the 'continuation and resumption of his account so that he can show the right side of the coin too to the innocent public'.

'Nothing but panic and anxiety is depicted through this act of central government; they fear that Rahul Gandhi can unveil their 'truth' in front of the world, to which the poor management of COVID-19 is a clearly evident proof,' said Neeraj Kundan, national president of NSUI.

A senior police officer said the NSUI protesters marched towards Shastri Bhawan but were stopped by police personnel at the barricades. PTI MAH AMP MAH TDS TDS

