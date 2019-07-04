NSUI workers stage protest against alleged gangrape of college girl in Bengaluru

National Students' Union of India workers held protest over alleged gangrape case of a college girl in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The incident, which allegedly took place in February, came to light only on Tuesday after two sexually explicit videos were circulated in various WhatsApp groups. A worker from NSUI put allegations on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He said that the victim was drugged before being gang-raped by the suspects."