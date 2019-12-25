NSUI workers raise 'aatankwadi wapas jaayo' slogan during Pragya Thakur's visit to Makhanlal University
Congress' youth wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) raised 'aatankwadi wapas jaayo' and 'Pragya Thakur go back' slogans while Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur was on a visit to Makhanlal Chaturvedi University to meet students who were on 'dharna' against University's Administration. BJP MP reacted sharply to sloganeering and said, "They said MP is a terrorist, these words are illegal and indecent. They abused a female MP, on a constitutional post, they are all traitors. I will definitely take action,"