National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers distributed free tickets of 'Chhapaak' in Bhopal on Jan 10. 'Chhapaak' got backlash from several groups after Deepika visited JNU. The movie is based on life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. On the other hand, BJP workers distribute free tickets of movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a historical period drama starring Ajay Devgn in lead role.