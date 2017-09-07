NSUI wins three seats in PU Students Council polls

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (IANS) The National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, on Thursday won the posts of President, Vice President and Secretary in the Panjab University Students Council.

NSUI leader Jashan Kamboj was elected President, Karanvir Singh the Vice President and Vani Sood Secretary of the council. The post of Joint Secretary was won by Panjab University Students Union's (PUSU) Karanvir Randhawa.

Voting was held on the PU campus amid tight security as well as for student councils in the respective affiliated colleges in Chandigarh.

There were 15,695 eligible voters on the university campus and another 8,000 student voters in affiliated colleges.

Students from Society, NSUI, Ahkil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, PUSU, and Students Organisation of India were in the fray.

