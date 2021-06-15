NSUI urges Goa govt to hold online exams of final year polytechnic students

NSUI, Goa along with diploma students met the secretary director of Director of Technical Education

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 16 (ANI): The National Students' Union Of India (NSUI), Goa along with diploma (polytechnic) students met the secretary director of Director of Technical Education, demanding to conduct final year exams in online mode.

The secretary has assured us that this matter will be discussed in the board meeting and decision will be out 10 days prior to exams. They warned the state government of Gherao at the chief minister's residence if the decision was not taken in the interest of diploma students

"We demand that CM should wake up now and interfere in this matter as an education minister and take the decision in the interest of diploma students failing which NSUI Goa will be forced to Gherao at the CM residence," the NSUI said in a statement.

Earlier, the NSUI had urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to postpone the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) and Higher Senior Secondary Certificate (HSSC) exams until the entire student community is vaccinated against COVID-19. (ANI)