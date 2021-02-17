NSUI protests Disha Ravi’s arrest, says Govt misusing sedition laws on students

New Delhi: The students in front of Congress, the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) on Wednesday led a protest march in the national capital against the arrest of 22-year-old environment activist Disha Ravi by Delhi Police from Bangalore in the controversial “toolkit” case.

National President of the front Neeraj Kundan said the government is trying to muzzle the voice of dissenting students and has been misusing the sedition law to scare and silence the students.

The NSUI demanded the immediate release of Disha Ravi.

Watch this ground report by Times Now’s Prashant Kumar.