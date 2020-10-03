NSUI observes Satyagraha on Gandhi Jayanti against 'injustice' to women, farmers

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Congress student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) observed 'Satyagraha' here on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri against "injustice and violence" towards women and farmers.

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan said, "We are observing 'Satyagraha' as Gandhi said it is one of the most powerful tools in a peaceful democracy."

He alleged that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were "brutally assaulted" by the Uttar Pradesh Police while they were heading to Hathras to meet the gang-rape victim's family on Thursday. He termed it as a very "shameful" act.

"When a leader of the national party in the Opposition is going in a peaceful manner to meet the victims of Hathras but he was thrashed in the way while he was going to meet the family. The gross injustice to the family and the girl in Hathras is totally condemnable," he said.

"The victim's family is continuously threatened and they are asking for help but the government of Uttar Pradesh is not listening to them," he added.

Kundan also extended his solidarity and support to the ongoing farmers' protests against the farm laws. (ANI)

