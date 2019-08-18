NSUI district president shot at by bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Arrah

Two men including National Students' Union of India (NSUI) district president of Arrah suffered injuries after they were shot at by bike-borne assailants on Sunday morning. The victim is identified as 25- year-old Manish Kumar Singh, who is NSUI district president of Arrah along with his friends Appu Singh and Om Singh were going to Nawada police station when the armed assailants started firing. Om, somehow, escaped the incident while two others sustained injuries. On getting the information of the case, the officials of Nawada Police Station reached the spot. Both injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, and their condition is said to be critical now.