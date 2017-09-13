NSUI celebrates outside 10 Janpath after historic victory in DUSU elections

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has made a stunning comeback by winning three posts, including the crucial Presidential one in Delhi University Students' Union elections. NSUI's victory proved to be a jolt for Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) that managed to grab just two posts this year. The NSUI members celebrated outside 10 Janpath and met Congress President Sonia Gandhi as they won the President post after four years.