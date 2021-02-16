NSUI activists stage protest against Disha Ravi's arrest in Bengaluru

Bengaluru,Feb 16 (PTI)Activists of the National Students' Union of India, the student's wing of the Congress, staged a demonstration here on Tuesday against the arrest of city based environment activist Disha Ravi in the 'toolkit' case.

They raised slogans and demanded her release.

The Left-wing 'All India Students' Association' had on Monday staged a similar protest here.

Holding placards and wearing black masks, the agitators raised slogans, 'Free Disha Ravi'.

Their placards read, 'Standing for Farmers is not sedition', and 'When injustice becomes law, Resistance becomes duty'.

A protest was organised in the city on Monday as well, where historian Ramachandra Guha too had participated.

Guha said people are being persecuted for their views.

He alleged that people are arrested even if they participate in non-violent protests.

The Congress Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar on Tuesday condemned the arrest and said India was becoming an authoritarian state, which the citizens must realise.

'The arrest of Disha Ravi is an attack to weaken the moral strength of India's youth and make dissent illegal,' Shivakumar alleged.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had asked how an act of supporting farmers could be charged under sedition and had condemned the 'politically motivated act by Delhi Police'. PTI GMS RS APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR