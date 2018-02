The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday staged a 'pakoda protest' in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark that selling pakodas is also an employment. Earlier, PM Modi in a recent interview stated that a person selling 'pakodas' and earning Rs. 200 a day should be considered employed. The statement received huge backlash from all across the country.