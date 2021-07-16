NSG radar picked up drone around Jammu air base: Intelligence sources

Representative Image

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): The drone that was seen operating around the Jammu Air Base on Tuesday night was picked up by the radars of the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG) there.

"The radar picked up the movement of the drone flying around 3 kilometres from the airbase on the night of July 13 and all the agencies concerned were alerted about its movement," intelligence sources told ANI here.

They added that soon after being picked up, the drone vanished from the scene.

The search is on for the drone and the source of its operation, they said.

The NSG deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The Air Force had also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.

After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them.

The Jammu drone attack did not cause any damage to the material or equipment of the Air Force but minor injuries were suffered by two personnel there. (ANI)