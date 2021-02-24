NSE Paused Tradeing and Twitter Started Exchanging Memes, But BSE Took the Cake

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) halted all its trading across brokers on Wednesday morning as live price quotes of spot Nifty, Bank Nifty indexes and others failed to update. Brokerage firm Zerodha said: "Trading is halted on NSE across brokers. We are waiting for it to come back online. For equity orders, you can use BSE."

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," NSE said on Twitter, further adding, "We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved."

As soon as the news broke, Twitter was flooded with memes, with netizens imagining the reactions of investors. Even former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag joined the bandwagon of meme-makers who tweeted about the halt.

#NSE Bulls, we are breaking new records Bear, y chal tower gira r inke server ka pic.twitter.com/KviTgP77b5#nseindia #nifty50 — yash jain (@rahul_siyal) February 24, 2021

And it seemed, it was the perfect opportunity for Bombay Stock Exchange to take a sarcastic jibe at NSE's halt. Taking to Twitter, BSE tweeted, "BSE continues to have normal trading in all segments today."

BSE continues to have normal trading in all segments today. — BSE India (@BSEIndia) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the live price quotes of Sensex is operating normally. The live price quotes of all the 11 sector gauges compiled by the NSE are also not updating. The NSE operates through multiple telecom links with two service providers. According to a Mint report, both the telecom service providers have confirmed that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system.

The prices of Nifty and Nifty Bank Futures are, however updating.